Two-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed by SUV in Montgomery; Driver Charged

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a two-year-old boy was struck by an SUV and died of his injuries. The driver is now facing charges.

Police say Ulises Luna-Martinez was hit in the 1900 block of Johnson Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday. That’s between Lower Wetumpka Road and Fairground Road.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Police say the SUV was found in the 1800 block of Johnson Street. After further investigation, police say the driver, 27-year-old Anthony Holcombe, Jr., of Montgomery, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, and manslaughter. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information about the case.