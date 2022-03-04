Very Warm With Sunshine Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday’s forecast feels familiar at this point in the week. Temperatures again cooled significantly Thursday night. Friday morning lows were near or below 40° in most locations. However, like recent days, temperatures surged upward during the morning. By midday, many locations were in the upper 70s and even low 80s. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon, while the sky remains sunny to mostly sunny.

In fact, record warmth appears in play. The current record in Montgomery for March 4th is 82°, set in 1880 and 1955. It looks like we exceed that mark Friday afternoon. Despite the extraordinary warmth, temperatures cool into the upper 40s to low 50s Friday night.

The weekend features abnormally warm temperatures too. Temperatures peak in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday looks mostly sunny, though more clouds may mix with sunshine Sunday. Though a stray shower can’t be totally ruled out Sunday, rain looks very unlikely through this weekend. However, that changes early next week.

The next cold front approaches Alabama next Monday. Rain and storms become likely late in the day and continue through Monday night. The storm prediction center now indicates some storms could be severe in Alabama in their day four (Monday) outlook. However, the risk area largely includes the northwest half of Alabama. That places most of our area outside of it. Storms may wane in intensity by the time they reach our area late Monday.

However, we will keep a close eye on Monday’s cold front, storms, and the potential for damaging wind, hail 1″ size or larger, and possibly tornadoes. The rest of next week remains active, and features cooler temperatures. Tuesday features lingering clouds, showers, and high temperatures possibly shy of 70°. Another round of rain may impact Alabama next Wednesday. Thursday and Friday may remain quite cloudy, with at least some potential for rain both days.