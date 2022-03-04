Woman Shot, Killed in Tallassee; Suspect Captured in Phenix City

by Glenn Halbrooks

Tallassee police say a woman was shot and killed Friday morning. They say the suspect was later captured in Phenix City.

Police say the woman was shot at Hanil USA, an automotive company, which is in the 4900 block of Alabama Highway 229. She was shot multiple times and despite life-saving attempts, she died at the scene.

Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Clifton Potts of Tallassee, drove off from the scene in a Dodge Challenger.

With the help of several other law enforcement agencies, police say Potts was captured in Phenix City at about 12:10 p.m.

Police have released no other information about the case.