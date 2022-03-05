Near Record Warm Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

NEAR RECORD SATURDAY: Another day of a lot of sunshine, but very warm temperatures across the area have been the story for us today. It almost feels like a day in May! Clouds have been staying out of the state mostly, though.

COMFORTABLE AND CLEAR NIGHT: Clear skies will be around throughout the evening hours, but temperatures will still be on the warmer side. Expect temperatures tonight in the mid 50s, with a slight breeze out of the south. Fortunately, dew points will remain pretty low, so the air will not feel as heavy.

POTENTIAL RECORD WARM SUNDAY: Sunday will be a rinse and repeat day compared to Saturday. A lot of sunshine coupled with very warm temperatures. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s!

ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD: While this past week and this weekend is calm, the week ahead appears active. A cold front will sweep through the area on Monday, and will bring us cooler temperatures and the potential for strong storms. Recent model analysis shows that this event will bring damaging straight line winds as the main threat, and a very low tornado threat. The main threat area will also be from Birmingham/Clanton and parts north. The front will weaken as it enters our area. After Monday, we will be hit by several low pressure systems out of the Gulf of Mexico, and that will bring us several days of higher rain chances throughout the week. Temperatures will be back down in the 60s after Monday due to the abundant rain chances.