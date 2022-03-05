Thousands Enjoy Saturday Line Up of Jubilee Events

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People continue to make there way to Selma for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The Saturday line-up featured a second full day of events — highlighted by several outdoor activities.

“Having a super fantastic time with family, friends, post pandemic. We’re able to come and celebrate another Jubilee,” said Cicely Curtis of Selma.

Hundreds of people lined Broad Street early Saturday to check the annual Jubilee Parade.

Members of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club came from all over the country to be a part of the event.

“We have over 300 Soldiers here to honor those who marched across the bridge in 1965,” said President Vanessa “Butterfly” Robertson.

The Battle of the Bands sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity — immediately followed the parade.

“The Battle of the Bands is really an amazing experience,” said Emily Guo of Detroit.

“I’ve actually never heard of the Battle of the Bands before. But I think the concept of two bands competing against each other is amazing. I loved how loud it was. And also the dancing involved was really amazing.”

The Sunday line-up of events — are the highlight of the annual Jubilee.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at the foot of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge — followed by the bridge crossing reenactment.