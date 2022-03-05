Two Men Injured in Separate Shootings in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning that have left two men injured.

Lt. Jarrett Williams told Alabama News Network that at about 2 a.m., police went to a hospital after getting a report that a man walked in with a gunshot wound. He says the man was shot in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard. That’s not far from Baptist Medical Center South.

Williams says around 3:20 a.m., police were again called to a hospital after getting a report that a man had walked in with a gunshot wound. He says that man was shot in the 2200 block of Vaughn Lakes Boulevard. That is just off Vaughn Road, outside of the bypass.

Williams says neither man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening. There have been no arrests in either shooting.