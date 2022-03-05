Voter Turnout Sags in Selma, 57 Years after Bloody Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

As thousands of people flock to Selma to remember the 1965 Bloody Sunday march and the struggle for voting rights, today’s voter turnout in Selma is sagging.

The world knows the city of Selma as a historic beacon in the struggle for voting rights. But the act of voting is on the decline there almost 60 years after white police battered Black people marching for voting rights on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The city and surrounding Dallas County both have substantial Black majorities. And they had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election at just under 57%.

That was the low point in an electoral slide that began a decade ago. Residents blame factors including apathy and a declining population for the slide.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)