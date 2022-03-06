Body of Man Shot to Death Discovered in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a man’s body who had apparently been shot to death.

Saturday afternoon just before 4:30, deputies got a 911 call that a body was find in woods off Lee County Road 140 near Griffen Mill. When investigators arrived, they found a man’s body in the wood line about 60 yards behind a house.

Investigators say the man appeared to have been shot at least one time in the upper body. The man was 57 years old, but his name hasn’t been released. The body has been taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

Lee County deputies say people of interest have been identified.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.