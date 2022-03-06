PHOTOS: Vice President Kamala Harris Comes to Selma to Mark Bloody Sunday

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Selma on Sunday to mark the 57th anniversary of a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights.

Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and several Cabinet secretaries arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base to be greeted by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr., and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

On March 7, 1965, white state troopers beat and tear-gassed Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Under a blazing blue sky Sunday, Harris linked led a march of thousands across the bridge. The vice president vowed to push for federal legislation that guarantees voting rights.

Betty Boynton was one of the woman who marched in Selma in 1965. She said: “I wouldn’t think in 2022 we would have to do all over again what we did in 1965.”

