Sunday Events Highlight Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Sunday is biggest day of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.

Thousands gathered in the city — for the grand finale of the four-day event — that focused primarily on voting rights.

Jubilee festivities kicked off bright and early — with the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast at Wallace Community College Selma.

“It’s the Unity Breakfast. So, it speaks to the fact that we need to be united as we continue to fight for our right to vote,” said Congresswoman Shontel Brown of Ohio.

“It was very important for me to be here to demonstrate the importance of this sacred fundamental right that we hold so dear.”

The breakfast was once again a drive-in event. Although the panel of guest speakers — appeared in-person — to deliver their messages.

The Sunday morning service usually held at Brown Chapel AME Church, the site of most of the mass meeting of the Voting Rights Movement, was instead held at the Bullock Community Center this year. Due to renovations at the historic church.

“So many of our gains are being in the process of torn down. Really It’s kind of sad,” said Prince Arnold.

The pre-march rally however — was still held at the church.

People gathered there — then marched to the Edmund Pettus Bridge — for the bridge crossing reenactment.

“We wanted to come for the commemoration of Bloody Sunday,” said Cynithia Booth of Opelika.

“And maybe have an opportunity to hear Vice President Harris speak.”