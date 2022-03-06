Warm Sunday Followed By An Active Week Of Weather

by Riley Blackwell

ABOVE AVERAGE SUNDAY: Temperatures today have once again been well above average, with temperatures hovering in the mid 80s. We are averaging 70° for our temperatures right now. A good mix of clouds and sunshine was around this morning, but the clouds have lifted northward and has given us mostly clear skies.

MUCH WARMER NIGHT: Due to a south wind, warm air and moisture will be flowing into the area as we progress into the evening hours. We will have mostly clear skies, but lows will be in the low to mid 60s tonight.

POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS TOMORROW: Monday will kick off an active week of weather, as a cold front will move into the area in the afternoon hours, and bring the potential for strong to severe storms. For now, the main threat will be damaging winds. The tornado threat appears low, but not exactly zero. While the dynamics are not present for tornadoes, a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low. Highs will be around 80°.

LOOK AHEAD: After Monday’s system, active weather will remain throughout the week. Low pressure systems will bring plentiful rain and storms to the area throughout the week, and these systems will also keep our temperatures at bay. Another front will move through Friday into Saturday, and bring us winter like temps as well!