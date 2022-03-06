WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris Arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base

by Alabama News Network Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base on Sunday to participate in Bloody Sunday remembrance events in Selma.

They were greeted by several Air Force and civilian dignitaries, including Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Alabama), Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr., and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

The Vice President will deliver remarks to commemorate the 57th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy will also deliver remarks.

The Vice President and the Second Gentleman are scheduled to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge along with other dignitaries.

They are scheduled to fly back to Washington early this evening.

On March 7, 1965, hundreds of marchers crossed the bridge in support of voting rights. Many of them were attacked by state troopers. That event became known as “Bloody Sunday.” It horrified the nation and ultimately led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Later that month, thousands made the march from Selma to Montgomery on a five-day journey that ended at the steps of the Alabama Capitol that included Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and other civil rights leaders of that era.