A Few Severe Storms Possible Monday, More Rain Ahead

by Ben Lang

The tremendously warm temperatures of the weekend continue Monday. However, clouds, rain, and storms highlight the forecast. A few storms could be severe through the early evening. The storm prediction center places much of Alabama within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk area. However, locations both south of I-20 and north of I-85 are within a slight (level 2/5) risk area.

The marginal risk area includes all of our area. Meanwhile, the slight risk area includes some of our northeast communities. Damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph are the main hazard. However, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The overall severe risk looks low for today, but be weather aware just in case. At midday, rain was scattered about our area, mainly near I-65. Some sunshine broke out in west Alabama.

A broken line of showers and occasional storms crossing I-20 bears watching for severe potential Monday afternoon. As it encounters more unstable air in our area, it could intensify with a few severe storms possible. The line should move into southeast Alabama early this evening. By 7PM, the severe risk ends as the line moves to our southeast.

Otherwise, Monday looks mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Temperatures reach the low 80s for many, thanks in part to a southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph. The rest of the night looks drier but cooler with partial clearing. Lows fall into the 50s. Tuesday begins on a mostly cloudy note, with more rain developing by the afternoon. However, it appears much of Tuesday’s rain develops near and north of I-20. Tuesday remains cooler with highs in the 60s.

Rain may become more widespread in our area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Rain could continue into Wednesday afternoon too, at least in southeast Alabama. We may get a break from rain, and even see some sunshine Thursday. However, another round of rain and storms appears likely Friday, as a strong cold front arrives.

Friday’s cold front brings a polar plunge for the weekend. It won’t feel very spring-like as we spring our clocks forward one hour Saturday night. Calling for highs in the 50s may be very generous for Saturday afternoon. Saturday likely features a strong northwest wind too. Saturday night lows fall below freezing, potentially into the 20s area-wide. Sunday could be milder, with highs closer to 60°. However, the weekend likely features abundant sunshine.