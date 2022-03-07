Crews use ladder to rescue passengers after zoo ride fails

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue riders on a skylift ride at Montgomery’s zoo after the attraction broke down.

The Zoofari Skylift Adventure Ride quit operating on Saturday at the Montgomery Zoo, leaving people suspended in the air.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue says an emergency release on the ride was broken. So fire crews extended a ladder from a fire engine and used it to pluck six people off the ride.

Zoo workers got to four other people using another piece of equipment. No one was hurt, and the ride is operating again.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)