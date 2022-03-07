Montgomery Woman Killed in Interstate Crash in Virginia

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a wreck on the shoulder of an interstate in Virginia.

According to WUSA in Washington, DC, 20-year-old Katherine Reyes was killed Saturday night on Interstate 495.

The TV station quotes Virginia State Police as saying Reyes was sitting inside her disabled SUV on the shoulder when a car hit it, causing the SUV to catch fire. Investigators say there were flares behind the SUV, which also had its emergency flashers turned on at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the car suffered only minor injuries, but was arrested for DUI manslaughter, refusal to take a breath test, and for driving on the shoulder. He is being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center in Fairfax, Virginia.