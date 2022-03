by Alabama News Network Staff

A deadly crash Monday afternoon has claimed the life of a woman.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Hunter Loop Road around 3:15PM to a two-vehicle crash.

Once they arrived, contact was made with the woman who was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released the identity of the woman.

The driver of the second vehicle did not have any injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.