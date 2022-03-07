New CBS Original Series, “Come Dance With Me” to Premiere Friday 4/15.

by Janae Smith

CBS today announced COME DANCE WITH ME, the new family dance competition series, will premiere Friday, April 15 7pm on your local CBS8. From creators and executive producers Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J (stars of CBS’ NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and 3 Ball Productions, COME DANCE WITH ME features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Those untrained family members include a preschool teacher, a doctor, a social worker and an engineer, among others, who have left their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children. O’Donnell and LL COOL J also serve as executive producers on the series.

GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts the series which features music from popular artists across all genres. Judges of the competition include one of Hollywood’s most prolific dancer and actresses, Jenna Dewan; professional celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield; and renowned hip hop choreographer Tricia Miranda.

Each week on COME DANCE WITH ME, aspiring kids – ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old – will share their love of dance with their supportive, albeit untrained, adult family members. The pairs will go on uplifting and emotional journeys to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers. All the dance partners will perform a fierce new routine each week in hopes of earning top scores from the judges, so they can continue in the competition.

Throughout the season, each duo will learn and perform different styles of dance, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical, among others. Each judge can award up to 10 points per team for their routine, on the criteria of technique, team chemistry and showmanship. At the end of each night, the two lowest-scoring teams will battle each other in a freestyle dance-off, and the judges will determine which team is eliminated and which will continue in the competition. At the end of the season, only one team will win the $100,000 grand prize.

“COME DANCE WITH ME is a fun show with a big heart,” said executive producers Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J. “The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. We can’t wait to see what these kids and parents have in store for America!”

New series #ComeDanceWithMe premieres April 15 at 7pm on CBS with talented kid dancers & their untrained family partners competing with other duos! Check out this sneak peek HERE.