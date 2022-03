Prattville Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Theft at Hobby Lobby

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a theft investigation at Hobby Lobby.

Police say a woman committed felony theft. They say she went into the store on February 11 with several personal bags. Police say she used the bags to hide $644.75 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.