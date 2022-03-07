Some Strong Storms this Afternoon; Freezing Temperatures Return this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

The forecast today has the threat of a few strong to severe storms over Central Alabama, mainly this afternoon, as a cold front will be moving through the area. The SPC has a “sight risk” for severe storms for portions of North and Central Alabama from Birmingham to Prattville to Lake Martin to LaFayette. A “marginal risk” covers most of the rest of Alabama.

In the slight risk area, damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and a brief spin-up tornado will be possible. In the marginal risk area, the main threats will be from isolated damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail.

The main window for the threat of severe storms will now be from roughly noon to 7PM in central and southern parts of Alabama. Not a big issue for our part of the state today, but you will definitely want to remain weather aware this afternoon.

KEEP THE RAIN GEAR HANDY: A shortwave will move across Central Alabama tomorrow and will bring widespread rain to Alabama tomorrow afternoon, evening and overnight hours. At this point, severe weather doesn’t look likely, but we’ll keep our eyes on it. Tomorrow will be a cooler day with highs in the low 60s.

ON Wednesday, rain and storms will continue into the early afternoon hours as a warm front lifts north. Highs will remain in the 60s. Thursday will feature scattered showers and warmer temperatures with highs back in the 70s.

FRIDAY FRONT: A strong cold front along with a surface low will be moving into the area on Friday that will bring rain and storms to the area during the evening and late-night hours. Behind the front, much colder air will flow in from the north and northwest, and the precipitation may briefly changeover to snow flurries or snow showers during the overnight hours. With the drastic temperature change expected, along with a good amount of instability, a few strong to severe storms may be possible along and ahead of the front. It is just too early to be certain at this point. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s Friday, but overnight lows will dip down into the 30s.

COLD WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will feature a clearing sky, but highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s. Saturday night will bring freezing temperatures back to the areas with lows in the 20s expected. Sunday will be a much brighter and a little warmer, with a good amount of sunshine and highs reaching the 50s throughout the area.

Be blessed today!!!

Ryan