WATCH: “Making History Today,” an Alabama News Network Special

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network recently presented “Making History Today,” a 30-minute special to celebrate Black History Month. This special profiled many local people who are making a difference in their communities.

In this year’s special, you can meet:

A Montgomery pastor who was baptized by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and was later ordained by him

The Montgomery barber who used to cut Dr. King’s hair in the 1950s

The nurse who treated Jimmie Lee Jackson at Good Samaritan Hospital in Selma the night he was shot in 1965

The family who offered their property for the Selma-to-Montgomery marchers to use as their first campsite

The Montgomery man who’s written a book to remind people how the interstates tore apart the Peacock Trace community

You will also hear from local business and community leaders about what the civil rights movement means to them.