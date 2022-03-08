A Storm Threat Overnight Into Early Wednesday!

by Shane Butler



It looks rather quiet this evening. We expect a cloudy sky with a few areas of light rain and temps hovering in the 50s. Overnight is looking wet and stormy. An area of rain/storms will enter west Alabama around midnight and advance eastward. Strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes. The risk will be greater across south Alabama and towards the gulf coast. The severe storm threat moves out by 8am Wednesday but the rest of the day looks cloudy and cool. Temps will only manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Thursday is setting up to be the better day of the week weatherwise. Partly sunny skies will allow for a warm up and temps climb into the lower 70s for highs. The warming continues on Friday. We’re mostly cloudy but temps warm into the mid 70s. It’s a brief warm up ahead of a cold front set to move through the area late Friday night. Rain and a few storms are possible ahead of the boundary. As the front pushes eastward, much colder air invades the state. Any lingering moisture will probably change to snow but no accumulation is expected around here. A breezy and cold day is on tap for Saturday. Temps struggle to reach 50 degrees for highs. Sunday morning will start out bitter cold with temps down into the mid to upper 20s. You will need to take care of those tender plants before the weekend. Keep in mind this is the weekend we turn our clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Sunday will be a sunny day and the clock will show the sun setting an hour later.