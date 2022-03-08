Best-Selling Author Imani Perry Joins David Lamb to Discuss New Book

"South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation"

by David Lamb

In her new book, South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, best-selling author Imani Perry returned to her birthplace. Perry was born in Birmingham but moved with her family to Cambridge, Massachusetts when she was young. For the new book, the Princeton Professor spent five years traveling from the Upper South to the Caribbean.