Cloudy, Cool With Rain, Storms Tuesday And Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A gloomy Tuesday so far across central and south Alabama. Midday temperatures were in the 50s in most locations. Meanwhile, the sky was overcast with scattered rain and some storms, mainly along and west of I-65, and also along and north of highway 80 and I-85. The focus for more widespread showers and storms may shift further north with time this afternoon and evening. That would gradually decrease our rain chance today.

Temperatures may remain in the 50s for many for much of the day. However, it appears temperatures may rise through midnight tonight. That in response to a warm front lifting north through at least part of our area overnight. The front may also re-introduce some surface-based instability to part of our area. That could lend itself to the potential for a few strong or even severe storms after midnight.

Currently, the Storm Prediction places coastal Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. Meanwhile, a marginal (level 1/5) risk area includes some of our southwest Alabama communities. The risk continues beyond 6AM Wednesday morning, with a marginal risk across far southeast Alabama. Damaging wind gusts appear to be the main risk within the strongest storms. However, a brief tornado appears possible too.

While the severe risk looks very low for some, the chance for rain looks high for all Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Much of the rain rides along another front that swings west to east through Alabama overnight. It appears much of the rain comes to a close early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day looks cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s for most. More rain could develop Wednesday night, especially across southeast Alabama.

Some rain remains possible through Thursday morning, again mainly in southeast Alabama. Some sunshine could return by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures could warm to near 70°. However, another round of rain and storms arrives late Friday. That in tandem with another cold front, which brings a big temperature drop this weekend.

Temperatures struggle to reach 50° Saturday with a brisk northwest wind post-front. Saturday night lows likely fall into the 20s. Sunday looks a touch milder, with highs near 60° and winds subsiding. Despite the cold, this weekend features plenty of sunshine. Temperatures trend milder next week. Monday looks rain-free with sunshine and some clouds, while next Tuesday could feature some rain. However, models are split on the possibility at this time.