Dalraida Church of Christ Ships Multiple Containers of Supplies to Ukraine Refugees

by Carrington Cole

The Dalraida Church of Christ shipped out multiple containers of supplies to Ukrainian refugees Tuesday morning.

The church coordinated relief efforts in 15 states and 2 foreign nations, which included the church based in Montgomery. Multiple members of the Dalraida congregation volunteered their time in packing and loading the supplies onto the trucks.

Thanks to the surrounding community, the church was able to collect family buckets and personal hygiene bags to send out to the Ukrainian refugees. The church will still continue to help with relief efforts and Dalraida church volunteer Doug Schofield wants the community to know how they can still help out.

“There are still family buckets, empty buckets, available at the Dalraida Church building that people can go and get and there’s a list on each bucket of items that should go into that bucket,” stated Schofield. “These buckets will be handed to refugees who don’t have anything and they will find things in there that will enable them to at least have a measure of comfort in their circumstances.”

The family buckets need to be filled and returned back to the Dalraida Church of Christ by the end of March.