Keep the Rain Gear Close, Widespread Rain is in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

WET REST OF WEEK: The front is stalled across South Alabama. A wave of low pressure forms on the front today, and rain will spread back into the state by mid to late afternoon, and this widespread soaking rain event will continue tonight and into tomorrow. By late tomorrow, much of the state will be dry, with only some lingering showers and clouds on Thursday. Highs today will vary from the 50s and 60s north of the front, with 70s to the south.

A strong cold front will push into the state Friday evening; if unstable air can return ahead of this front, this could bring another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms to the state, but a lot of this will be determined by if the front today lifts back north as a warm front, bringing more unstable air back north. Highs Friday should return to the 70s.

WINTER TEMPERATURES RETURN THIS WEEKEND: Following the front, much colder air rolls into Alabama Friday night. A few snow flurries are possible in the colder air early Saturday morning, but no impact is expected. The sky will clear during the day Saturday, but it will be cold. In fact, temperatures in the 40s are expected for Central Alabama. Add in a brisk north wind, and it will be feeling much colder.

WEEKEND FREEZE: A significant freeze is in the forecast Sunday morning, with lows in the 25-30 degree range for most places over the northern half of the state. Low 30s are possible as far south as the Gulf Coast. After the morning freeze, Sunday will be a sunny day and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Stay dry today!!!

Ryan