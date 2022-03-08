Pay It Forward: Jacqueline Hurt of Selma

by Ellis Eskew

Jacqueline Hurt is a registered nurse. She works long hours in the ER and at a nursing home.

“That’s just what I enjoy doing. It’s a part of my life. It empowers me to see a smile on someone’s face,” said Hurt.

Her longtime friend Rena Kimbrough nominated her for the award for her selfless spirit.

“She has always been a loving, kind, giving person and she never thinks of herself. She works, I don’t know, 6 to 7 hours a week, long 12-hour shifts. Even on her off day she often finds time to help others. I just thought I would nominate her because she is a very giving person,” said Kimbrough.