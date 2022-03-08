Two Men Dead, Woman Injured in Auburn Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and a woman injured.

Police say they responded to the shooting Monday night at about 7:45 at a home in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. That’s where police found a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries. The man died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say it appears a man wearing all dark clothing went inside and began shooting before running away. As officers searched for him, they found a man wearing all dark clothing, who appeared to have been shot to death. They believe this man is the one who shot the other two people.

Auburn Police say they’ve found two other people near the scene who reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect after the male and female victims were shot. The suspect was fatally shot during that exchange.

Police say the identity of the suspect is not being released pending notification of his family, but he is not a resident of Lee County.

Upon review by the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, criminal charges are currently precluded due to the death of the suspect. However, this case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.