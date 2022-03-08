Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Dallas County

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A murder investigation is underway in Dallas County — after a woman is found stabbed to death at Hidden Acres Mobile Home Park.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says a family member discovered the body of 55 year old Angela Garrett Saturday morning — and then called 9-1-1.

Garrett had been stabbed several times — and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granthum says there were signs of a possible struggle inside her trailer. However, there were no signs of forced entry.

“This lady was actually physically brutalized and stabbed multiple times all over her body,” said Granthum.

“We need help finding this person, or persons that’s responsible, we don’t know if it’s male or female right now. We do have some leads.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.