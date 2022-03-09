A Blast Of Arctic Air Heads Our Way!

by Shane Butler



A cloudy sky with rain south and a few light showers north though the evening hours. Temps will hover in the 50s. Overnight is looking cloudy with rain and a few storms especially across south Alabama. We don’t see anything too strong or severe with this round of rain. Temps will fall off into the upper 40s for lows.

We’re briefly drying out and warming a bit tomorrow. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and temps respond with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon.

We approach the weekend with some major changes on the way. A cold front advances eastward into the deep south. Rain and storms work through the region ahead of the front. Temps climb nicely into the mid 70s Friday afternoon but Arctic air invades the south behind the front early Saturday. Any lingering moisture may tap into that cold air and few burst of flurries will be possible early Saturday morning. The skies will gradually clear through the day. Blustery northwest winds at 10-20 mph will make it cold wintry day. Temps will only manage mid to upper 40s for highs. Saturday night will be the coldest night in quite a while. We’re expecting mid to upper 20s for lows.

We’re back into full sunshine and temps begin to rebound Sunday into early next week. Temps approach 60 Sunday and 70 by Monday afternoon. Another round of rain returns to the area Tuesday.