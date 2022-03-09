Active Weather Pattern; Snow Flurries Possible Saturday Morning

by Ryan Stinnett

Overnight rain and storms will wind down this morning for most places. It will remain cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s for most places. Rain will remain a threat for Southeast Alabama tonight and tomorrow, while the rest of the state should feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high back to near 70°.

FRIDAY FRONT: A sharp cold front will push into the state Friday. Ahead of the front, rain and storms will return to Alabama. Though temperatures should climb into the mid 70s Friday, the more unstable air mass looks to remain across South Alabama, where there could be some severe storms and the SPC has issued a risk for severe storms to Friday night.

WINTER RETURNS: Behind the front, much colder blows into Alabama Friday night. There is a chance the rain changes to snow before ending over the northern third of the state (generally from I-20 north). It is the classic situation where cold air is chasing moisture on the back side of a departing storm system, and generally this isn’t a setup for really meaningful accumulation. But, the grass could turn white in a few spots across North Alabama after midnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. For us in South Alabama, we are likely to see snow flurries early Saturday morning.

For Saturday, the sky will clear during the day and it will be cold and windy with temperatures in the 40s across South/Central Alabama. Add in a blustery north wind, and wind chills will be closer to freezing much of the day.

SUNDAY MORNING FREEZE: A significant freeze is in the forecast Sunday morning, with lows in the 25-30 degree range for most places over the Central Alabama. Upper 20s and lower 30s are expected as far south as the Gulf Coast. After the morning freeze, Sunday will be a sunny day and a bit warmer with highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend cold snaps looks to exit quickly as highs return to the 60s on Monday. For now, the rest of the week expect a warming trend… temperatures reach the 70s by midweek.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan