Alabama State Basketball Coach Mo Williams Resigns

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University has announced that men’s basketball coach Mo Williams has resigned.

The university says Williams has submitted his letter of resignation after serving two years as head coach.

“We want to thank coach Williams and his staff for their contributions to Alabama State and the men’s basketball program,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said in a statement. “We are excited about the future of the program and this opening has garnered interest from coaches all over the spectrum of basketball including professional, high level, and mid-level college ranks. We will be very intentional about selecting a coach that is committed to Alabama State University and has a winning pedigree.”

Alabama State went 13-35 over the two-year period and finished 12-24 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play under Williams.

A national search will commence today for his replacement. Assistant coach Tyrone Levett will handle the day-to-day operations of the program during the search.