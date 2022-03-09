Annual Montgomery Half Marathon Kicks Off Saturday

by Ja Nai Wright

The annual Montgomery half marathon and 5k race will begin Saturday, March 12th at 7 am. The race is expected to resemble a pre-pandemic race with participants starting the race with a gun shot. In 2020 the race was one of the first large scale events in the city of Montgomery to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the race occurred but with certain covid regulations. One being that participants were allowed to start the race at their own time one the race commenced to avoid the larger crowd. Organizers say that the race has about 30% more participants from last year and that the majority of participants signed up for the 5k relay.

If you would like to participate in the race, click here to sign up. This option is available until midnight on March 9th. Afterwards, participants will have to sign up at the Expo being held at Riverwalk stadium on Friday, March 11th from noon until 6pm.

The half marathon will begin at 7am on Saturday and the 5k with begin at 7:15am.