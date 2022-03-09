Cloudy And Cool Wednesday, Some Sunshine Thursday

by Ben Lang

You may have woken up to rain and rumbles of thunder late Tuesday night. A round of severe storms rolled through south Alabama between midnight and 6AM. One intense thunderstorm produced damage, including a possible tornado in Barbour county. The storms were gone by sunrise. However, the clouds were not. It appears clouds remain overhead for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, temperatures struggle to reach 60° Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers appear possible in southeast Alabama Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Elsewhere, clouds hang tough for most of that time. However, it appears sunshine gradually returns west to east Thursday. Locations west of I-65 may see quite a bit of early morning sunshine. The return of sunlight results in daytime high temperatures near 70°. However, some clouds fill back in Thursday night, while temperatures fall into the 40s.

Friday features another round of rain and storms. However, looks like much of it holds off until late in the day. In fact, it may not be until close to or after midnight that some of us see this activity. A cold front accompanies the rain and storms. It sweeps through Alabama Friday night and leaves a mark on our weekend weather. While temperatures may not fall below 40° Friday night, they may not reach 50° Saturday afternoon.

Northwest winds remain strong Saturday. Wind chills could be in the 30s all day. However, Saturday looks very sunny after early morning clouds clear. Saturday night looks very cold for March, with lows in the 20s. Sunday could be milder, with highs near 60° and plentiful sunshine. However, Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

Temperatures trend warmer next week. Monday looks mainly dry with afternoon temperatures near 70°. However, the chance for rain increases Tuesday as another disturbance rolls through Alabama. Some showers may linger into Wednesday, but some sunshine could be in the mix too. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures could peak in the 70s. Even warmer temperatures appear possible late next week.