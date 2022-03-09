Faulkner University Announces New President

by Alabama News Network Staff

Faulkner University has announced its new president.

At a news conference Wednesday, the university announced that Dennis Mitchell Henry, J.D., will become Faulkner’s ninth president in its 80-year history.

Henry is a founding member of Webster Henry Bradwell Cohan Spiegel and DeShazo, P. C. and is a 29-year practicing attorney. His practice has specialized in insurance defense litigation, estate planning and agricultural law.

Henry is an associate professor at Faulkner, teaching law to undergraduate and graduate students. He has taught dispute resolution as an adjunct law professor at Faulkner’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law.

“Everyone on our staff knows that they are to encourage students,” Henry said. “In addition to all that, unlike some places, we have at this university the opportunity to do something, not just to share knowledge, not just to share the gospel, even we have an opportunity to share ourselves.”

Henry is a former elder at Vaughn Park Church of Christ where he continues to teach Bible and serve. He and his wife Cindy have three children.

Faulkner began its search for a new president in October, following President Mike Williams announcement that he was stepping down effective May 6 to become president at Harding University.

Faulkner University is a private Christian liberal arts university.