Lottery and Gaming Bills Advance in State House

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday a Senate Committee gave favorable report to a state lottery and gambling proposal.

The bills were proposed last week.

Legislators in a Senate Committee gave the legislation favorable report, which now clears the way for the legislation to be heard on the Senate floor.

In the past, gaming and lottery legislation has passed out of the Senate only to fail in the House of Representatives.

If the measure is approved it can be on the ballot in November.