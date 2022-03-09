State Rep. David Wheeler Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Rep. David Wheeler (R-Vestavia Hills) has died at the age of 72.

Wheeler was serving his first term in the Alabama Legislature and was qualified to seek re-election this year. He would have run unopposed in the May 24 Republican Primary.

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued the following statement:

“Rep. Wheeler was a good man, devoted to his values, his community and our entire state. He was taken from us too soon, and I know he will be missed by all, especially by the people he served in Jefferson County. His wife Diane and all of his loved ones are in my prayers.”

Governor Ivey has also directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately and through sunset tomorrow, March 10.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl released the following statement:

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the news of Rep. Wheeler’s passing. He was a stalwart in our Party for many years – long before his election to the Alabama Legislature. In addition to serving on our ALGOP Executive Committee and as our State Party Treasurer, Rep. Wheeler was a longtime member and past-Chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party Executive Committee, and an active member of the Mid Alabama Republican Club. His passion to serve the people of House District 47 cannot be understated and his presence in the Legislature will be sorely missed. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.