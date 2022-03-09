Storm Damage Reported in Barbour County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service reports storm damage in Barbour County from the storms that passed through Central and South Alabama overnight.

A long-track supercell storm had produced a tornado in Mobile, then produced warnings for Conecuh, Butler and Pike counties. The damage was caused when the storm left Pike County and headed into Barbour County.

Trees were reported down near Barbour County Road 53 and State Route 30 near Clayton, with some structural damage to houses, metal structures and vehicles.

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham will conduct a storm survey to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.