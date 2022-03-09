The Statewide High School Rodeo Starts March 11 in the City of Wetumpka

by Carrington Cole

High school students all across Alabama are being able to show off their rodeo skills this weekend.

The High School Rodeo is coming to the City of Wetumpka and will have students from all across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle compete against each other. The top competitors of the rodeo will go on to compete in the National High School Rodeo that will take place in Wyoming this summer.

“The kids are anywhere from 5th to 6th grade all the way up to a senior in high school and these kids will operate on a point system,” stated Michael Maddox who is the First Vice President of the Alabama High School Rodeo Association.

About 140 high school students will be competing in multiple divisions for the rodeo. One competitor, Brodie Maddox who attends Elmore County High School, talked about the different competitions the students can compete in.

“It’s gonna be a fun, action packed weekend,” stated Brodie. “Starting Friday at 7 and it’ll probably run Sunday until about 4. We’ll have everything from bull riding to bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, goat tying, and pole bending. If you can think of it, it’s out here.”

Admission for the rodeo is free and the public is invited to attend all of the events. The rodeo starts March 11 at 7 pm at the Brush Poppers Cowboy Church.