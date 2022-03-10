A Couple of Warmer Days Before a Weekend Arctic Blast Arrives

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Thursday is starting off cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Through today, the sky will clear and we will see plenty of sunshine, warming us to near 70°. Tonight, expect a clear and chilly night with upper 40s.

FRIDAY FRONT: A sharp cold front will push into the state tomorrow. Ahead of the front, rain and storms will return to Alabama. Temperatures will limb into the mid 70s tomorrow, and as the front pushes into Alabama tomorrow, there could be some severe storms and the SPC has issued a risk for severe storms Friday night across much of South Alabama.

WINTER RETURNS: Behind the front, much colder blows into Alabama Friday night. Across portions of North Alabama the rain changes to snow before ending Saturday morning, generally north of I-20. It is the classic situation where cold air is chasing moisture on the back side of a departing storm system, and generally this isn’t a setup for really meaningful accumulation. But, the grass could turn white in a few spots across North Alabama after midnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. For us in South Alabama, we are likely to see snow flurries early Saturday morning with no impacts.

For Saturday, the sky will clear during the day and it will be cold and windy with temperatures in the 40s across South/Central Alabama. Add in a blustery north wind, and wind chills will be closer to freezing much of the day. Not at all a pleasant March day.

SUNDAY MORNING FREEZE: A significant freeze is in the forecast Sunday morning, with lows in the 25-30 degree range for most places over the Central Alabama. Upper 20s and lower 30s are expected as far south as the Gulf Coast. After the morning freeze, Sunday will be a sunny day and a bit warmer with highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend cold snaps looks to exit quickly as highs return to the upper 60s on Monday. For now, the rest of the week expect a warming trend… temperatures reach the 70s by midweek. We will see more rain Tuesday into Wednesday, but for now, a rain event, with no severe storms expected.

Have an incredible Thursday!!!

Ryan