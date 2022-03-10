Arctic Blast Set To Arrive This Weekend

by Shane Butler



We have some significant changes in our weather over the upcoming weekend. It starts with scattered showers early Friday but leads to storms Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Rain and storms are likely and some could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes. Once the storms move out, a blast of Arctic air moves over the state. Strong northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gust to 30 will usher in the much colder air. Cold enough for any lingering moisture to tap into and produce some burst of flurries. Temps will only climb into the low to mid 40s Saturday. The really cold air settles over us Saturday night. Temps will plunge into the mid 20s by Sunday morning. You will need to take care of those tender plants before then. Fortunately, we’re under full sunshine and temps respond Sunday afternoon. Temps climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. The warming continues and we’re around 70 degrees Monday afternoon. Our next rain maker moves into the area Tuesday. It’s a quick round of rain because we’re right back into sunshine and dry conditions Wednesday through the latter half of next week.