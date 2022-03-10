City of Wetumpka Plants Tree in Honor of ‘Jelly Lady’ on Arbor Day

by Carrington Cole

The City of Wetumpka celebrated Arbor Day in honor of a special woman known as the ‘Jelly Lady.’

Every year, Wetumpka plants a tree in Gold Star Park for Arbor Day. This year, the planted tree was in honor of Wetumpka native Juanita Franklin Brand. She was a well known figure in the city and her funeral was attended by many Elmore County residents who loved her after she passed in 2021. She was known as the ‘Jelly Lady’ after giving away jars of jelly to friends and family in Wetumpka.

The City of Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis stated that the annual tree planting is a very special event in the city and what it means for the environment.

“It’s something we’ve been doing here on Arbor Day for many, many years,” stated Mayor Willis. “Sometimes we plant four or five trees at one time and sometimes it’s only one, but this is a beautiful tree that’s been planted here today. We’re giving away seedlings for people to take trees home and plant to keep beautifying the earth.”

Juanita Franklin Brand’s tree is planted next to her daughters tree after she passed away a few years ago.