Hundreds of New Jobs Coming to Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

A California clothing maker has announced it will open a facility in Wetumpka, bringing 557 jobs to the city.

BELLA+CANVAS says it will invest $11.9 million to open a fabric-cutting facility in part of a Russell Brands building at 3145 Elmore Road that’s been empty since 2013.

The company, which is based in Los Angeles, produces clothing for both retail and wholesale markets. It employs more than 1,000 people at a Los Angeles cutting facility it calls North America’s most advanced, thanks to proprietary software and cutting tables that enable the cutting of about three million garments per week.

The Wetumpka facility is expected to be modeled after this operation, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

The jobs being created in Wetumpka include spreaders, general cutting laborers, forklift operators, shipping and receiving clerks and administrative staff. Average annual wages for the new positions are $46,000, according to the release.