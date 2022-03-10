NEW 03/14- All American: Homecoming “If Only You Knew”

by Janae Smith

AHC104a_0268r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104a_0268r.jpg -- Pictured: Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Camille Hyde as Thea Mays -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104a_0268r.jpg -- Pictured: Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Camille Hyde as Thea Mays -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104a_0321r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104a_0321r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104a_0321r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104a_0685r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104a_0685r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Camille Hyde as Thea Mays and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104a_0685r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Camille Hyde as Thea Mays and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104b_0267r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104b_0267r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Sylvester Powell as JR and Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104b_0267r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Sylvester Powell as JR and Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104b_0299r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104b_0299r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104b_0299r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



AHC104fg_0004r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"-- Image Number: AHC104fg_0004r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Sylvester Powell as JR -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"-- Image Number: AHC104fg_0004r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Sylvester Powell as JR -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0005r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"-- Image Number: AHC104fg_0005r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"-- Image Number: AHC104fg_0005r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0008r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0008r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0008r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0013r All American: Homecoming -- If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0021r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0021r.jpg -- Pictured: Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0021r.jpg -- Pictured: Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



AHC104fg_0025r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"-- Image Number: AHC104fg_0025r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"-- Image Number: AHC104fg_0025r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0026r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0026r.jpg -- Pictured: Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0026r.jpg -- Pictured: Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0028r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0028r.jpg -- Pictured: Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0028r.jpg -- Pictured: Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0033r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0033r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims and Sylvester Powell as JR -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew"" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0033r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims and Sylvester Powell as JR -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

AHC104fg_0041r All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0041r.jpg -- Pictured: Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All American: Homecoming -- "If Only You Knew" -- Image Number: AHC104fg_0041r.jpg -- Pictured: Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

MEMORIES – With Athletic Alumni weekend in full swing, Simone (Geffri Maya) must juggle playing doubles with Thea (Camille Hyde), and trying to spend time with an unexpected guest. Damon’s (Peyton Alex Smith) growing relationship with Simone hits a snag, so he focuses his efforts on the alumni game. Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Coach Marcus’ (Cory Hardrict) past comes to the forefront when they run into an old classmate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) confides in Keisha (Netta Walker) about his plans to get back on the field. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) is excited to spend time with his parents but learns of some shocking family news instead.

Watch a new episode of All American: Homecoming March 14 at 8PM on your local Montgomery CW!