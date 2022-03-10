Permitless Gun Bill Passes Legislature, Heads to Gov. Kay Ivey

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama could soon become the latest state to allow people to carry concealed handguns without first undergoing a background check and getting a state permit.

Legislators on Thursday gave final approval to a bill ending the requirement to get a state permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed under clothes, in a bag or in a car.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey and will go into effect Jan. 1 if signed into law.

The permitless carry proposal is championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun. But state sheriffs said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.

