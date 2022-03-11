An Arctic Blast Arrives This Weekend

by Shane Butler



Rain and storms will be developing and moving into the area from the west later this evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Temps will hover in the 60s through the evening hours. The storm threat continues through roughly 3am. After that, a blast of Arctic air blows in on strong northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gust will reach 30 to 40 mph at times. Any lingering moisture over our northern counties will transition to snow. A few burst of snow showers could produce some impacts on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Caution is advised for those traveling early Saturday morning. The winds remain strong throughout your Saturday. Temps will only manage upper 30s to lower 40s for highs. We expect plenty of sunshine but it will have little impact on offsetting the Arctic air. We head into Saturday night with a clear sky overhead and really cold air settling over the area. Sunday morning temps will start out in the mid 20s! More sunshine is on tap throughout the day and it should help lift temps into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. Definitely brace yourself for one of the coldest weekends we’ve had in quite a while. Fortunately, we’re back in the mid to upper 70s going into the latter half of next week.