Auburn Stunned by Texas A&M 67-62 in SEC Tournament

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sec Texas A M Auburn Basketball

Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) drives around Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA men’s college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The loss could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson finished with 17 points to help Texas A&M follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing.

The surging Aggies enhanced their chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.

Jabari Smith led Auburn with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: Auburn
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts