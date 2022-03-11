Historical Book ‘Moments of Gold’ Written in Honor of Tallassee High School by Alumni

by Carrington Cole

The city of Tallassee is in the process of replacing its high school with a new building, but memories of the old school are being preserved thanks to a new book.

The construction for the new high school started back in June. The old school was built back in 1929 and has a lot of history within its walls.

That’s why the School Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin and some graduates came up with the idea to create the book ‘Moments of Gold’ as a memento. The book contains interesting stories about the buildings history from those who knew it best.

“It is a time capsule; if you will, so that generations to come will be able to flip through this book and look and see how life in this community has been, not only in the 19th century, but moving into the 21st century,” stated Dr. Nolin.

The book is now for sale for $50 and it comes with a brick from the original school. Contact the Tallassee High School to get yours.