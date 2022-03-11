Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say they’ve arrested a man on 15 counts of producing child pornography.

Police say 36-year-old Devin Mack Farmer of Prattville is charged with production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Police say they had the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. They say he was charged with 10 counts on Wednesday, then an additional five counts on Thursday.

Police say Farmer put hidden cameras in areas of a home where people would have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Investigators say four juvenile victims were identified on recovered digital media.

Farmer is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on $225,000 bond.