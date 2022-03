by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a burglary at a business and need your help to catch the suspect.

Police say the suspect is wanted for burglary and theft.

Investigators say on Tuesday, March 8, the suspect broke into a business on Rigby Street, stealing several items including several tablets and food. Police did not identify the business.

If you can help police with their investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.