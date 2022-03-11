Strong Storms Tonight; Snow Flurries Tomorrow Morning; Freeze Warning Sunday Morning

by Ryan Stinnett

Wild and rapidly changing weather highlights the forecast for the weekend. Today will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s with increasing clouds. Tonight, an Arctic front blows into the state bringing rain and storms. There could be some severe storms over the southern third of Alabama, where the SPC has the risk for severe storms tonight. Stronger storms tonight could produce strong winds, and possibly a few tornadoes.

WINTER WEATHER MISCHIEF: Much colder air rushes into Alabama behind the front tonight and we will see the rain change over to snow during the predawn hours Saturday. Higher accumulation probabilities are along and north of U.S. 278 (Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden), where some spots could see 1-3 inches on grassy areas. Snow showers are likely down to Tuscaloosa/Birmingham/Anniston, and all of North Alabama is under a Winter Weather Advisory as slick spots are possible on bridges as far south as Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. In fact, this morning, portions of the Tennessee Valley have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow flurries are expected as far south as Montgomery early tomorrow morning. For Saturday, the sky will clear early and it will be cold and windy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s all day. Add in a blustery north wind, and wind chills will be near or below to freezing much of the day. In facts winds will be 15-35 mph, and for that reason a Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Alabama through tomorrow evening.

FREEZE WARNING SUNDAY MORNING: A significant late season freeze is in the forecast Sunday morning, with lows in the 20-25 degree range for most places over the Central Alabama. Upper 20s and lower 30s are expected as far south as the Gulf Coast. A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Alabama Sunday morning.

After the morning freeze, Sunday will be a sunny day and a bit warmer with highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend cold snaps looks to exit quickly as highs return to the upper 60s on Monday. For now, the rest of the week expect a warming trend… temperatures reach the 70s by midweek. We will see more rain Tuesday into Wednesday, but for now, a rain event, with no severe storms expected…

Hold on for a wild ride with the weather this weekend.

Ryan